russian,-us-defense-ministers-speak-by-phone-after-drone-collision





The Russian and US defense ministers held a phone call on Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said, a day after a US military drone crashed over the Black Sea in an incident Washington called “unsafe” and “reckless”.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow said the request for the call came from the United States, but provided no other details of the conversation between Sergei Shoigu and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin.

The call came after officials in Moscow and Washington accused each other in the crash of a US military surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday.

The United States said Russian jets hits the propeller of the drone, while Moscow says no contact was made and blamed “sharp maneuvering” by the US aircraft for the incident.

Contact between senior Russian and US officials has been rare in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, with relations between the two sides having plummeted to their lowest in decades.

Read more:

German, UK fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

Relations with US in bad state amid drone incident, the Kremlin says

Russian fighter jet collides with American Reaper drone over Black Sea

Vittorio Rienzo