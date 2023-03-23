Russia’s ‘iPhone Killer’ Sells Under 1,000 Smartphones in First Year

by Vittorio Ferla
23 Marzo 2023
Russia’s domestically made smartphone, the AYYA T1, has sold fewer than 1,000 units since it hit the market a year ago, Vedomosti reported Thursday.

