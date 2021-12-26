‘Rust’ Producer’s Key Adviser — Her Dad — Pushed Tax Shelters and Hid Income, IRS Says

For the last few years, Emily Salveson has been touting a new model for investing in film. In interviews and in public appearances, she has said that the model was able to “solve the problem of risk” for investors. It’s a pitch that’s been heard before in the film industry, and it tends to end […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
For the last few years, Emily Salveson has been touting a new model for investing in film. In interviews and in public appearances, she has said that the model was able to “solve the problem of risk” for investors. It’s a pitch that’s been heard before in the film industry, and it tends to end […]
Condividi:
Like this: