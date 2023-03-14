rv-products-maker-expanding-in-elkhart

A Kansas-based manufacturer of recreational vehicle products is expanding in Elkhart. Airxcel Inc. said it is moving warehousing and distribution for several of its brands to a 126,000-square-foot facility on the city’s north side.

Airxcel makes and distributes products used in RVs, including cooking appliances, heating and cooling systems, and window coverings.

The company said in a news release that its Coleman-Mach, Maxxair, Suburban, United Shade, and MCD brands will be supported at the new Coast Court warehouse, which is expected to be fully operational later this month.

“The layout and capabilities of the Coast Court warehouse allows for better logistics and order fulfillment,” said Marc Brunner, general manager for Dicor, one of Airxcel’s brands. “After the supply chain challenges of the past few years, this move will help us better serve our customers both locally and throughout the country.”

Airxcel did not disclose its financial investment in the new location or how many jobs would be created as a result.

The company’s current, 90,000-square-foot location on Verdant Street in Elkhart will continue to be used for manufacturing for the company’s Cleer Vision baggage doors and Velarium awnings.

Airxcel is a subsidiary of Elkhart-based Thor Industries Inc.

pappa2200