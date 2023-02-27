Ryan Gosling goes below ground: Partial M4 tunnel closure for film shoot by valipomponi 27 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Filming of the Hollywood star’s latest movie The Fall Guy is expected to cause minor traffic delays on Monday night when part of the M4 tunnel will be closed. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Ryan Gosling goes below ground: Partial M4 tunnel closure for film shoot” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Ryan Gosling goes below ground: Partial M4 tunnel closure for film shoot”