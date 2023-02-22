saadiyat-beach-golf-club-to-host-second-challenge-tour-event-in-abu-dhabi

The Emirates Golf Federation and European Challenge Tour have today announced that Saadiyat Beach Golf Club will host the second of back-to-back events in Abu Dhabi from May 4-7, 2023.

The Road to Mallorca returns to the United Arab Emirates for the first time since 2018 when the Abu Dhabi Challenge takes place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from April 27-30, before Saadiyat Beach Golf Club takes centre stage the following week as part of the European Tour group’s long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, designed by nine-time Major champion Gary Player, was the Arabian Gulf’s first beachfront course and it provides an unforgettable golfing experience. The magnificent layout incorporates the beauty of Saadiyat Island while offering stunning views of the Gulf’s glittering ocean and boasts state of the art practice facilities.

Abu Dhabi has a rich history in hosting major golf events including the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, long established as one of the premier events on the DP World Tour, forming part of the prestigious Rolex Series and generating countless memorable moments since its inception in 2006.

Earlier this year the emirate hosted the inaugural Hero Cup which saw Challenge Tour alumnus Adrian Meronk hole the winning putt as Continental Europe defeated Great Britain & Ireland 14.5-10.5 to win in style at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, has developed into a luxurious tourism destination with its immaculate beaches, top-notch restaurants and cutting-edge attractions including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “I am delighted that the wonderful Saadiyat Beach Golf Club will host our second UAE event on the 2023 Road to Mallorca.

“The UAE has provided us with numerous memorable moments since our first visit to the region in 2013, including the pinnacle of our 2018 season when the Challenge Tour Grand Final was held at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

“We give special thanks to the Emirates Golf Federation and the DP World Tour because these two new events in Abu Dhabi have been made possible by their long-term partnership, which is aimed at developing golf in the UAE.

“I am also grateful to our sponsors and all at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club for their help and hospitality. Through our collective partnership and teamwork, our members will be treated to a first-class tournament and an event that will be eagerly anticipated on the Challenge Tour schedule.”

Christopher May, Chief Executive Officer of Viya Golf, said: “On behalf of the team at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, I would like to extend my congratulations to the Emirates Golf Federation and the European Tour group on securing this event and wish all competitors including the golfers from the Federation best of luck over the four rounds.

“It is an honour for Saadiyat Beach Golf Club to host this prestigious event on the Challenge Tour.”

General Abdallah Alhashmi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, said: “As one of the first beachfront courses in Abu Dhabi, the Gary Player-designed Saadiyat Beach Golf Club lends itself perfectly to present the rising stars of professional golf on the Challenge Tour with a significant challenge, and will provide an excellent showcase of golf this coming May.”

“Hosting the second Challenge Tour event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is important for the Emirates Golf Federation and UAE golf. Having back-to-back events in Abu Dhabi will allow the players and Tour to provide exposure to great infrastructure that is in place here in Abu Dhabi.

“With both venues confirmed [Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club] we can now focus on performance and player development using these events as a pathway for the EGF invites and National Team players.”

The post Saadiyat Beach Golf Club To Host Second Challenge Tour Event In Abu Dhabi first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Ferla