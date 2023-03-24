saadiyat-island-abu-dhabi-welcomes-ramadan-with-an-amazing-line-up-of-activities

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi welcomes guests to enjoy the spirit of Ramadan this season. From luxurious resorts, cultural immersion and a selection of exquisiteIftars and Suhoors, here is your guide to reflect and rejuvenate this Holy Month.

Stop by the buzzing Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Multidisciplinary art space Manarat Al Saadiyat unveils its Ramadan Arcade, the first of its kind event to celebrate the community spirit of Ramadan, in a contemporary setting. Guests can try their hand at PlayStation, VR, classic arcade games. At the arcade, experience a series of musical performances daily, including a Ramadan concert by Bait Al Oud and a Malid performance.

The arcade will also showcase three unique art installations, Interactive photo booths and DIY themed workshops. Visitors will enjoy free access to all existing programs at Manarat Al Saadiyat, including ‘ The Shot: Photography Through Time’ or the ZUHOOR installation. For Suhoor, try the well-known concept ‘Not a Space’ or Not (so) Guilty or even Burger 28.

Location: Manarat Al Saadiyat

Timings: 9:00pm – 2:00am

Date: April 6 – 9 and April 13 – 16

Price: AED 200 for a full day pass and AED 50 for a daily pass.

Soak in cultural immersion at Louvre Abu Dhabi

This Ramadan, the museumreinterprets the ‘Manama’ tradition, under the main dome. A traditional, summer pavilion built during the hottest periods across the Arabian Gulf, the historic architecture uses sustainable forms of construction to keep the structure cool. Built from elevated ground allowing a cool breeze to continue to flow, the structure is constructed using abandoned sails from dhow boats to protect from their heat.

Urbanist researchers Ahmed and Rashed Bin Shabib reinterpret this tradition through a series of talks around the rich heritage and architecture of the UAE. Post talk, stop by the Oud and calligraphy performance, organised by the Arabic Language Centre (ALC) andled by Naseer Shamma and NajaMahdaoui.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Timings:

Talks – Learning from Al Manama Design with Ahmed Bin Shabib from 10:0pm – 11:00pm

Talks – Learning from Al Manama Ecology with Rashed Bin Shabib from 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Performance – The Rhythm of Calligraphy and Oud from 9:00pm – 11:00pm

Date:Talks on April 5 and 11; Oud and calligraphy performance on April 7

Price: Admission is free but prior reservation is required

Louvre Abu Dhabi is also celebrating the UAE’s rich cultural heritage this Ramadan with image projections displayed on the external walls of the museum. Guests can marvel at the projections in the night sky,visible from the promenade.

Location: Concrete beach, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Timings: 6:30pm – midnight

Date: February 15 – May 15

Price: Admission is free

During the Holy month of Ramadan, Louvre Abu Dhabi will be open from 10:00am – midnight (Tuesday – Sunday).

Galleries close at 6:30pm on weekdays (Tuesday – Thursday) andat 8:30pm on weekends (Friday – Sunday). Louvre Abu Dhabi will remain closed on Mondays.

Located at Museum Park,Salt Camp will run daily throughout the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr from 4:00pm – 2:00am.

For authentic Middle Eastern cuisine,stop by Aptitude caféto relish a set menu, or try their international cuisine offering from 6:00pm – 12:30am from March 22 – until end of Ramadan (except Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) at AED 165 per person.

For traditional manoushe, Aptitude café is offering a menu in celebration of Mediterranean street food and souk cultures in the region – perfect for your next Iftar meal. Stop by from 6:00pm – 11:00pm, every Thursday and Friday during the holy month of Ramadan.

For a taste of Italy this Ramadan, Aptitude café is offering diners Ramadan inspired pizzas every Tuesday from March 28 onwards, from 6:00pm – 11:00pm.

Discover French favourites with a distinctly Middle Eastern touch atFouquet’s Abu Dhabi with items such as roasted cauliflower bavaroises, eggplant confit, pine nuts, snails Provençal, slow cooked lamb leg with Arabic spices,vegetables ratatouille, oriental rice, ending with rose riz au lait served with saffron ice cream. Served all day throughout Ramadan at AED 390 per person.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

The breath-taking resort invites guests to break their fast at Oléa and savour a spread of Arabic and Mediterranean inspired cuisine and a selection of international favorites. Select from live cooking stations serving a variety of appetizers, mains and dessert options. Post Iftar, relax and unwind on the terrace at the alfresco seating area with a calming cup of karak tea while listening to the soulful melodies of the oud player.

Location: Oléa

Timings:6:00pm – 11:00pm

Date:March 23 – until end of Ramadan

Price: AED 125 per child aged 6-12 years old, AED 250 per adult including Ramadan drinks

Enjoy an unforgettable experience at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The eco-conscious resort unveils its selection of Iftar and Suhoor:

Stop by Sama Terrace atThe Lounge to embark on a culinary journey and uncover the rich mouth-watering flavours of the Arabian subcontinent at the resort’s breath-taking rooftop terrace as you gaze out onto the glittering turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Location: Iftar and Suhoor will be served in SamaTerrace at The Lounge

Timings:Iftar from sunset to 8:00pm; followed by Suhoor from 8:00pm to 1:30am

Date:March 23 – until end of Ramadan

Price: AED 238 per person including soft drinks, or a la carte menu including Moroccan tea service and shisha

TEAN unveils its traditional Levantine set menu for Iftar and Suhoor. Embark on a journey guaranteed to awaken your senses with a four-course menu including favourites such as red lentil soup, beetroot hummus, kibbeh, mezze, cheese sambousek, shish kebab and more. End your meal and relax and unwind by sampling the extensive tea menu, or opt for juices, fresh dates, dry fruits or a wide array of Arabic sweets.

Location: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Timings: sunset to 8:00pm

Date: March 23 – until end of Ramadan

Price: AED 198 per person including soft drinks

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort also offers guests the opportunity to delight in its banquet option for Iftar or Suhoor. Expect regional dishes such as kibbeh, Fattoush, hares, tabbouleh, vine leaves, haleem, ouzi or mixed grill. Cast your net and try global staples such as nasi goreng, murgh makhani and Singaporean Laksa amongst others.

Location: Jumeriah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Timings: Iftar available from sunset to 8:00pm, Suhoor tailored upon request (guest preferred timings)

Date: March 23 – until end of Ramadan

Price: Iftar at AED230 per person including soft drinks

Staying at the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort? Break your fast in the comfort of your own room and opt for the in-room dining service. Offering curated Iftar and Suhoor menus, relax with your families in the privacy of your own space.

Location: Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Timings: Iftar and Suhoor available all day

Date: March 23 – until end of Ramadan

Price: Iftar at AED 147 per person, or Suhoor at AED 138 per person

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

As the sun sets, stop by the stylish resort for an Arabian Nights themed Iftar under the stars and select from a generous selection of signature dishes. Stop by later in the evening or Suhoor for an intimate gathering under the sky for a Bedouin-style meal away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Location: Iftar at the Oasis Tent or Suhoor at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas

Timings: sunset to 9pm for Iftar, or Suhoor from 10:0pm – 2:00am

Date: March 23 – until end of Ramadan

Price: minimum spend of AED 150 per person for Iftar at the Oasis Tent or AED 375 per person for Suhoor (maximum of four people per tent)

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Ramadan and embark on a sensory journey through the exploration of cuisines and traditional sounds of live oud player at Sim Sim Restaurant. Indulge in an extensive buffet showcasing the finest selection of Middle Eastern, Moroccan, Indian and Emirati dishes such as lamb ouzi, fresh roasted fish, kebabs, live Turkish and Emirati live station. End your meal by tasting the extensive selection of Arabic and international desserts or Ramadan juices.

Location: Sim Sim restaurant

Timings: sunset to 10:30pm

Date: March 23 – until end of Ramadan

Price: AED 125 for children aged 6-11 years old, AED 275 for adults (inclusive of soft drinks and juices). Children below 5 dine for free

The post Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi Welcomes Ramadan With An Amazing Line-Up Of Activities first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi