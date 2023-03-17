Sam Bankman-Fried said to have received $3.3b from FTX entities by Vittorio Rienzo 17 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Founders and key employees of the collapsed FTX group of crypto firms received nearly $5 billion in payments and loans, according to court filings. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Sam Bankman-Fried said to have received $3.3b from FTX entities” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Sam Bankman-Fried said to have received $3.3b from FTX entities”