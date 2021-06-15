sam-riley,-charles-dance-star-in-thriller-‘no-place-like-kill,’-anton-launches-cannes-sales-(exclusive)

London-based financier Anton (“Greenland,” “His Dark Materials”) has boarded “No Place Like Kill,” an action-packed crime thriller from Mat Newman with Sam Riley (“Control,” “Maleficient”) and Charles Dance (“The Crown,” “Mank”) attached to star. The film will be presented to international buyers by Anton at the Virtual Cannes Film Market later this month.

Set to start shooting at the end of the year in the U.K., “No Place Like Kill” will mark the directorial debut of Newman, a well-established editor who has worked with Nicolas Winding Refn on “Drive” and “Only God Forgives,” as well as Stefano Sollima’s “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Without Remorse.”

Sunrise Films’ Rupert Preston (“Bronson,” “Monsters”) and Moonage Pictures’ Matthew Read (“The Pursuit of Love,” “Curfew”) are producing. Charles Collier (“The Pursuit of Love,” “Euphoria”) is an executive producer alongside Riley, Nigel Williams (“How I Live Now,” “Love and Friendship”) and Dance.

Newman co-wrote the script with his brother, Ben Newman. Set in Northern England, “No Place like Kill” follows a revenge-seeking mercenary and a police informant who are forced to join forces as they are being hunted down by a murderous drug lord. “I want this film to play aggressively and truthfully, with humor as well as grit. It’s a crime story and a human drama, in which the emotion and action are inseparable,” said Newman.

Preston described Newman as “a supreme filmmaker” who crafted with his brother “a classic, quality, commercial genre script that we’re incredibly excited to be producing.”

Read, meanwhile, said he and his partners were looking forward to making this film with the Newman brothers “whose blistering and intense screenplay has brought such strong talent to the table.”

Sunrise Films is the U.K. production company launched by Preston and Williams. Preston is also the CEO of Vertigo Releasing, a distribution company based in the U.K. and Australia/New Zealand who previously handled “The Assistant,” “Sound of Metal” and “Host,” among other films.

Moonage Pictures, founded by Will Gould, Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady in 2018, recently delivered “The Pursuit of Love”, an adaptation of the Nancy Mitford novel for BBC and Amazon, written and directed by Emily Mortimer.

Anton’s high-profile sales slate includes the upcoming “Fireheart” animated feature, and “Around The World in 80 Days,” as well as genre franchises such as “His Dark Materials,” “Greenland” and the recently-announced “Curs>r,” and “Mothers’ Instinct.” With offices in London, Los Angeles, and Paris, Anton is also handling director-driven titles such as Claire Denis’s “Fire,” Sally Wainwright’s “Gentleman Jack,” and “The Pursuit of Love.”