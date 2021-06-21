Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights to Satirical Comedy ‘American Sausage Standoff’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to “American Sausage Standoff” (“Gutterbee”), a comedy by Danish actor-turned-filmmaker Ulrich Thomsen who stars in “Banshee.” The movie is represented by REinvent International Sales.

Samuel Goldwyn Films plans to release the film as a day-and-date release on Aug. 7. Written and directed by Thomsen, “American Sausage Standoff” is set in a small American town and tells the story of two hopeless dreamers who join forces to launch the ultimate German sausage restaurant. The film is meant to be a thought-provoking social satire dealing with themes ranging from religion to racism and homophobia.

The key crew on “American Sausage Standoff” includes Anthony Dod Mantle, the Oscar-winning cinematographer of “Slumdog Millionaire” who also worked on Lars von Trier’s “Antichrist,” among other films.

“I’m so thrilled that my film will meet its American audience, and thrilled also to have done this film with my friend and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle, with whom I started my career 25 years ago,” said Thomsen.

“I feel ‘American Sausage Standoff’ has set out a new beginning for me as a director, and I so much look forward to collaborating with Samuel Goldwyn Films on this journey,” said the actor-helmer.

“American Sausage Standoff” is headlined by Antony Starr (“Banshee”), Ewen Bremner (“Wonder Woman”), W. Earl Brown (“The Highwaymen”), Clark Middleton (“Kill Bill: Vol. 2”) and Chance Kelly (“Billions”), among others.

Thomsen produced the movie through his banner Pro Tempore Film. SF Studios distributes the film in the Nordics. The film recently had its local premiere and earned positive reviews.