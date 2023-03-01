San Bernardino Mountains Escorts Suspended As Snow Blankets Highways

Escorts up highways 330 and 18 into the San Bernardino Mountains were suspended Wednesday morning, March 1, because vehicles — even those with chains on — were getting stuck in snow, Caltrans said.

“We are working on clearing the roadway as quickly as possible to resume the escorts for the next window, ” Caltrans said in a statement.

That would be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Escorts are provided by the California Highway Patrol.

For those unable to get home to the mountains, a shelter has been set up at Redlands East Valley High, 31000 E. Colton Ave. in Redlands.

The escorts, for people with proof of residency, are tentatively scheduled for upbound traffic from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily until further notice.

Motorists should line up on Highway 18 at 48th Street and Highway 330 at Highland Avenue.

There are no escorts up Highway 38, either.

All three highways — the 18, the 38 and the 330 — are closed in both directions, the city of Big Bear Lake said.

The 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass was open Wednesday morning after cars were reportedly getting stuck in the snow overnight.

But The 5 Freeway was closed in both directions between Parker Road in Castaic and Grapevine Road because of snow and poor visibility, Caltrans said. The “snow gate” is open on the south end (north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic) to allow northbound traffic to U-turn back into Los Angeles County.

*I-5 CLOSED in the Grapevine*

I-5 is CLOSED in both directions between Parker Road (Castaic) & Grapevine due to snow & poor visibility. Unknown duration. This is a view of conditions on I-5 from the https://t.co/O37QesJHpw Caltrans camera on the Grapevine undercrossing. pic.twitter.com/dlVlVvQwiJ

— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 1, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the San Bernardino Mountains that is in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Winds could gust up to 70 mph, creating white-out conditions.

Some areas of the San Bernardino Mountains have received more than seven feet of snow in the recent storms.

Chains are required on all vehicles on mountain roads in Southern California.

At lower elevations in the Inland Empire, as well as in Orange County, up to 1.5 inches of rain is forecast. Light rain is forecast for Los Angeles County.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

