san-diegans-celebrate-st.-patrick’s-day-with-authentic-irish-food-and-drink

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year, like so many years before it, San Diegans celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food and drink in the Gaslamp.

One of the most popular locations of the night was The Field Iris Pub in Downtown. This authentic Irish pub “imports everything from Ireland, including the staff,” according to Manager Stacy Drayne, whose parents started the pub 25 years ago.

Drayne joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner live from Downtown with details on the pub’s biggest holiday of the year.

valipomponi