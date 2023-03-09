san-diegans-gather-in-downtown-to-support-women’s-rights-movement-in-iran

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People in San Diego showed up to support those across the globe for International Women’s Day.

In Downtown, the Women, Life Freedom movement held a demonstration to protest against the Iranian regimen and in support of the Women’s Lead Movement.

Weekly protests have been held following the death of Mahsa Maini and other Iranian women who died in custody or were killed for speaking out against the government. These efforts collided with Ukranian women’s rights movement in what is now a global push for women’s bodily autonomy.

