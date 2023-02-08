san-diegans-help-turkish-relief-efforts-following-catastrophic-earthquake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 7,800 individuals were reported dead after Turkey and Syria suffered a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and dozens of aftershocks the morning of Monday, Feb. 6.

Over 70% of the Syrian population was in need of humanitarian assistance roughly 24 hours after the first quake.

Several stateside efforts were underway with assistance expected to reach the region on Feb. 8.

One young San Diego author, 13-year-old Arden Pala, promised to donate all proceeds from his book sales to relief efforts. As a Turkish-American, he feels deeply for the communities suffering in Turkey. A link to his book can be found here.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live at the House of Turkiye in Balboa Park with details.