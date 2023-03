SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SANDAG board is considering giving Hasan Ikhrata a “performance bonus” after reviewing his accomplishments between 2021 and 2023.

On Friday, SANDAG held a forum to hear public comments on Ikhrata’s work the last three years. Some San Diegans were not pleased with the Executive Chair’s accomplishments, or lack thereof.

KUSI’s Lindsay Fukano went live with the details.

Vittorio Ferla