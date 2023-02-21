san-diegans-unify-against-mileage-tax-at-townhall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans have been clear about their opposition to SANDAG’s proposed Mileage Tax, or Road User Charge, for roughly two years.

The Mileage Tax would go to fund a multi-billion dollar transportation plan focused on expanding public transit. This means that for roughly six centers per mile, San Diegans would deal with the same traffic, congestion, and road disrepair. Public transport would be improved drastically, but 97% of San Diegans still use cars above all other forms of transit.

Townhalls surfaced for San Diegans to gather in opposition to the Mileage Tax. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at one such townhall with details.

