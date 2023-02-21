San Diego anticipates cold, windy winter storm system, Tues – Weds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – After a warm day today, a cold weather system will push across the region starting Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, rain and unusually low snow levels.

“Onshore flow will return on Tuesday as a low pressure system moves southward along the West Coast,” according to the National Weather Service.

“This will begin to spread cooling inland on Tuesday with strong gusty southwest to west winds developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. This system will bring much colder air into southern California for late Tuesday night and Wednesday with the core of the strongest winds across San Diego County. The strongest winds are expected along the desert slopes of the mountains where the strongest gusts in the San Diego County mountains could be to around 100 mph.”

Showers will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday, primarily in the mountains and coastal slopes, forecasters said. Snow levels will be around 6,000 feet Tuesday evening, but will drop as low as 2,000 feet by Wednesday.

“A cold and showery pattern will continue across the area on Thursday and Friday and possibly into next weekend as another cold low pressure system moves southward near or just off the California coast,” according to the NWS. “Those differences will impact when and where periods of heavier precipitation might occur.”

A winter storm watch will be in effect Tuesday evening through Saturday afternoon in the San Diego County mountains, with forecasters calling for “heavy snow” and winds gusting as high as 90 mph. The strongest winds are expected through Wednesday, with the best chances of significant snowfall on Thursday and Friday. According to the NWS, travel “could be very difficult to impossible.”

A high wind warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County deserts, with winds of 35 to 55 mph expected, along with isolated gusts up to 85 mph. In coastal areas, a high wind warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts of up to 60 mph possible.

A less serious wind advisory will be in place from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in San Diego County valleys, where gusts could reach 45 mph.

