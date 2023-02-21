san-diego-beach-neighborhoods-boost-political-influence,-form-coastal-coalition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vacation rentals, beach bonfires and coastal park crimes like street vending – these are political issues that specifically impact San Diego’s beach towns.

In the first months of 2023, several San Diego beach neighborhoods joined together to form the Coastal Coalition in order to unify efforts and act as a larger, more influential voice in county politics. One of their main goals was to increase police presence near beaches where break-ins have become common and street vending laws remain unenforced.

Larry Webb, a member of the Coastal Coalition, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the impetus behind the group’s formation.

