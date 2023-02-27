san-diego-city-college-professor-dr.-tracy-kiser-threatened-with-termination-for-being-unvaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A math professor working at a San Diego Community College District school spoke out days before her possible termination for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district continues claims that Dr. Tracey Kiser’s noncompliance, and that of several teachers fired in the last two months, is in violation of the 2021 district requirements.

Dr. Kiser made a personal medical choice not to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but the San Diego Community College District is continuing to enforce the mandate, despite the vaccine not being effective at stopping infection or transmission.

Kiser also points out that students, the largest population at SDCCD, are not required to be vaccinated, only the staff is.

The City of San Diego retracted its vaccine mandate in January, 2023. The federal vaccine mandate will likely be retracted when the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency are both formally put to bed on May. 11. Most schools across the nation are short staffed, yet SDCCD continues to consider the termination of professors like Dr. Kiser.

Dr. Kiser is standing up for her beliefs, and joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina on Good Morning San Diego to explain how she is fighting back against possible termination from SDCCD.

Vito Califano