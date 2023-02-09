san-diego-community-college-district-plans-to-fire-3-more-unvaccinated-staff-members

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three San Diego Community College District employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption.

Reportedly, between 35 and 40 individual employees remain unvaccinated and several are under consideration for termination.

A few weeks later, and SDCCD plans to fire three more unvaccinated staff members, even though the COVID-19 vaccine does not stop infection or transmission.

Amy Reichert, from ReOpen San Diego, is sticking up for the staff members in question, telling KUSI News that SDCCD’s decision is “immoral, anti-American, and anti-science.”

Reichert explained on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego that that ReOpen San Diego will soon be sending out calls to action.

Vittorio Rienzo