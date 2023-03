SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County mountain regions, including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley, could face up to 7 inches of snowfall and winds up to 55 mph between midnight Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Travel could become difficult. Hazardous conditions may impact morning and evening commutes. Residents and drivers were urged to slow down and and use caution while traveling by the National Weather Service.

Vito Califano