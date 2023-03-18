san-diego-elected-officials-hosting-elder-abuse-and-scam-prevention-community-workshop

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – District Attorney Summer Stephan, County Supervisor Joel Anderson, City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, and Deputy District Attorneys Scott Pirello and Michael Zachry are hosting a community workshop to discuss types of adult elder abuse.

Councilmember Marni von Wilpert discussed the upcoming event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

To submit topics of discussion, click here.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

5:30 – 7:00 PM

The Country Club of Rancho Bernardo

12280 Greens East Road

San Diego, CA 92128

Mata