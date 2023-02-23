san-diego-food-bank-to-distribute-food-to-2,000-seniors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Senior Food Program is a federal program that provides monthly supplemental food packages to income-eligible senior citizens aged 60 and over. The Food Bank administers the program and distributes USDA-provided food at 65 distribution sites every month in communities throughout San Diego County.

Emergency allotments that were approved during the pandemic through SNAP (known as CalFresh in the State of California) will be ending at the end of this month (February 2023) – affecting the most at-risk San Diegans, including seniors and working-poor families. Those enrolled in CalFresh, which includes seniors, will receive minimum of $95 less in monthly benefits.

Director of Programs for the San Diego Food Bank, Shelly Parks, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the senior food distribution event.

Friday, February 24th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MAAC Project Community Center

1387 3rd Avenue

Chula Vista, CA 91911

For more information, click here.

Vito Califano