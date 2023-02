SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new UC San Diego model predicted housing prices would fall as much as 18% in 2023.

The model, which uses internet search data to forecast home prices based on consumer demand, shows that housing prices will decrease by 5% nationally and 12% in San Diego County.

Distinguished Professor Allan Timmermann at UCSD joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the findings.

