san-diego-international-jewish-film-festival-celebrates-33rd-season,-feb.-15-march-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 33rd Annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival (SDIJFF) runs in person from Feb. 15-26, 2023, and continues virtually from Feb. 27-March 3. The SDIJFF showcases a selection of the best contemporary Jewish films.

Thirty-five feature films will be screened and there will be plenty of free in-person-only screenings at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre.

Film enthusiasts can attend in-person screenings at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, while virtual film screenings are available on demand beginning on Feb. 27 and will remain available through March 3. Limited, free in-person screenings which will be held at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. The Underwriter-exclusive screening of “Remember This,” starring David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck, Lincoln, Nomadland), will be at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 15.

This festival is known to be one of the most prestigious Jewish film festivals in the country. Tickets are $18 per program and $15 for JCC members. A virtual only pass is $75 and $65 for JCC members.

Festival and Features Selection Committee Chair, Chris Fink, previewed this year’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

