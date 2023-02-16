san-diego-legion-rugby-team-holds-season-opener-february-18-at-snapdragon-stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Legion will open the 2023 Major League Rugby season against the Utah Warriors at their brand-new home field, Snapdragon Stadium, this Saturday, February 18th. Kickoff is 4:00 p.m. PST.

The Legion is VERY excited to be playing this season at Snapdragon and the team is hopeful of setting the Major League Rugby attendance record at Saturday’s game.

The Legion are coming off an 8-8 season in 2022 and a 5th-place finish in Major League Rugby’s Western Conference, advancing to the Western Conference Playoffs in 2022.

Professional rugby combines many elements found in America’s mainstream sports: the big kicks of soccer, the quick passes of basketball and the hard hits of football.

Legion Head Coach Danny Lee discussed the start of the 2023 season, and invited everyone to come watch on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Mata