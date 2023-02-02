WEB REPUTATION

San Diego prep athletes pick their destiny on National Signing Day

by Mata
2 Febbraio 2023
Charlie Hines has a CIF title, a state title, and an award for being a top lineman in San Diego county.

Now he can add an extra line to his high school nameplate – Ivy League level football player.

Hines is just one of several dozen students across San Diego high schools to sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day. The February window covers virtually every sport under the NCAA banner, but is mainly known now for finalizing football commits, along with the traditional spring sports.

“I chose Brown because of the opportunity I could set myself up for after school,” Hines said. “The connections and jobs I can make from attending the university, and still being able to play at the Division I level, was huge to me.”

Point Loma qualified for the D-3 section title game in November, thanks in part to linebacker Chase Lowary. A part of the Point Loma Pop Warner team that won a national championship, he’s now on his way to Valparaiso.

“I want to maintain high grades and a high class rank while I’m there,” Lowary said. “They offered a really good academic program.”

KUSI Sports cameras were seen across the county as well – take a look at the action from Lincoln, St. Augustine, La Costa Canyon, and many more.

SCHOOL PLAYERS COLLEGE
Point Loma Chase Lowary Valpo
Madison Lawson Minshew Illinois State
Sean Webb New Hampshire
Jonah Rodriguez SDSU
Oceanside Daniel Herrera Adams State
Lincoln KJ Chatham Black Hills
Corey Thompson Miller UNLV
Charlie Hines Brown
Adrien Chargulauf Black Hills
Logan Moore UAB
La Costa Canyon Nick Felago USD
RBV Connor Underhill Adams State
Mater Dei Chris Snyder Cal Poly
Vincent Friend Black Hills State
Cathedral Jaxon Holloway Western New Mexico
Del Norte Mateen Bhagnani Cal
San Diego Deante Gray SMSU

 

