san-diego-rescue-mission-providing-women-and-children-with-inclement-weather-shelter-beds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since 1955, the San Diego Rescue Mission has been providing meals, shelter, clothing, education and job-skills training for men, women, and single parents with children experiencing homelessness.

When the weather gets bad, the San Diego Rescue Mission steps up their efforts to get homeless women and children into shelter.

VP of Programs for the SD Rescue Mission, Paul Armstrong, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why and how they are prioritizing women and children as this rainy weather continues in San Diego.

Admissions

Monday – Friday | 7am-7pm

Weekends | 5:30pm

120 Elm Street San Diego, CA 92101

Baseline Requirements

Children must be 17 years old or younger

Shelter Office Hours | 3pm – 7am

Bed Availability | Call or just show up

619-819-1844 or nvhstaff@sdrescue.org

