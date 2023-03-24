san-diego-wave-fc’s-alex-morgan-ready-for-2023-season-opener-at-snapdragon

It was quite the year for San Diego Wave FC. From being the first expansion club to reach the NWSL postseason to breaking attendance records left and right at Snapdragon.

“It’s just been incredible to represent San Diego.. and really the soccer bed that exists here,” Captain and striker Alex Morgan says.

Bri Savant sits down with Morgan and discusses what it means playing off of the vibrant energy San Diego fans bring and what we can expect from the team this upcoming season.

The Wave FC’s season opener is set for March 25th, 7 p.m at Snapdragon Stadium.

Vito Califano