WEB REPUTATION

SANDAG board members fight to change weighted voting system

by Vittorio Rienzo
31 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
sandag-board-members-fight-to-change-weighted-voting-system


SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of leaders representing multiple San Diego County cities demanded SANDAG reconsider the weighted voting system. The weighted system allows veto power to three constituencies, effectively giving the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and the County the ability to direct SANDAG’s efforts. This system has been called an unfair means of silencing smaller cities.

Additionally, the SANDAG majority recently tried to switch the committee nomination process from mayor nominations to city council nominations. This effort was born after several conservative mayors were elected to office, threatening the one-party rule on SANDAG’s board.

Efforts to keep SANDAG’s power as concentrated and single-party as possible have created infighting on the board.

SANDAG Board Member Bill Wells, Mayor of El Cajon, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss recent developments in the fight to throw off the weighted system and prevent changes to the nomination process.

Categories: Good Evening San Diego, Good Morning San Diego, Local San Diego News, Politics, Trending

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “SANDAG board members fight to change weighted voting system

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: