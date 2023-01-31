sandag-board-members-fight-to-change-weighted-voting-system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of leaders representing multiple San Diego County cities demanded SANDAG reconsider the weighted voting system. The weighted system allows veto power to three constituencies, effectively giving the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and the County the ability to direct SANDAG’s efforts. This system has been called an unfair means of silencing smaller cities.

Additionally, the SANDAG majority recently tried to switch the committee nomination process from mayor nominations to city council nominations. This effort was born after several conservative mayors were elected to office, threatening the one-party rule on SANDAG’s board.

Efforts to keep SANDAG’s power as concentrated and single-party as possible have created infighting on the board.

SANDAG Board Member Bill Wells, Mayor of El Cajon, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss recent developments in the fight to throw off the weighted system and prevent changes to the nomination process.

Vittorio Rienzo