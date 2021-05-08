sandalwood-flavoured-tandoori-chicken-breast

3
To cook the chicken, heat the oil in a deep pan or thick wok. Add the caraway seeds – when they start to spit and splutter, add the gram flour, turn the heat down and stir constantly, breaking up any lumps. Continue to cook the flour until it turns golden
- 50ml of vegetable oil
- 1/2 tsp caraway seeds, (known as royal cumin seeds in India)
- 25g of gram flour
4
Once the flour is golden, add the chicken and sear in the oil until the flour forms a coating (this shouldn’t take longer than 5 minutes). Remove the pan from the heat, sprinkle over the rosewater and kewra water, then place the chicken on a tray to cool slightly
- 1/2 tsp rosewater
- 1/2 tsp kewra water
5
Meanwhile, preheat an oven to 200°C/gas mark 6
6
To finish cooking the chicken, place the breasts into the oven for 10-12 minutes. Serve with the pomegranate seeds scattered over and your favourite chutney or raita
- pomegranate seeds
- chutney, or raita of your choosing
