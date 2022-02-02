CUCINA

Sanremo 2022, Berrettini: “Il pubblico ad Australian Open non era quello dell’Ariston…”

by Redipuglia
2 February 2022
Comments 0
sanremo-2022,-berrettini:-“il-pubblico-ad-australian-open-non-era-quello-dell’ariston…”

(Adnkronos) – Il campione di tennis evoca l’atmosfera ostile sofferta sul campo rosso australiano

0 comments on “Sanremo 2022, Berrettini: “Il pubblico ad Australian Open non era quello dell’Ariston…”

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: