CUCINA

Sanremo 2022, Mahmood: “Ho un debole per Massimo Ranieri”

by Matteo De Luca
5 February 2022
Comments 0
sanremo-2022,-mahmood:-“ho-un-debole-per-massimo-ranieri”

(Adnkronos) – Il cantante: “MI è piaciuta Drusilla”. Su Blanco: “Grazie a lui ho imparato a pensare meno, a uscire dagli schemi’

0 comments on “Sanremo 2022, Mahmood: “Ho un debole per Massimo Ranieri”

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: