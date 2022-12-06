santa’s-coming-to-yas-plaza-hotels-with-tons-and-tons-of-celebration-cheer-and-prizes

#YasItsChristmas time has finally arrived! Tis the season to indulge in festive feasts with your friends & family – and this year, Yas Plaza Hotels is presenting holiday celebrations from around the world to thrill every palate. Inspired by Christmas traditions from destinations around the globe, the holiday table across the award-winning signature restaurants has been set to create unique and memorable meals – from traditional yuletide dishes to merry culinary experiences!
Santa and all his elves will be stopping over at all the grand and fabulous award-winning venues that Yas Plaza Hotels has, delivering all their cheer and celebrations that Christmas has to offer.
Santa’s Stopover #1 – BELGIAN CAFÉ – RADISSON BLU
Gather around for memorable holiday meals at Belgian Café, featuring a delectable Belgium feast of tender beef stew, croquettes, and a scrumptious chocolate log cake.
Offer: Spirit of Christmas
Description: Toast the holiday season with a Christmas feast and holiday entertainment!
Celebrate Christmas with a 3-course curated menu with wine and beverages, accompanied by touching holiday melodies from a live singer.
Package:
Soft – AED259
Hard – AED359
Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129
Date & Time: 24 Dec – 25 Dec 2022 | 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 2000
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/bbcyasisland/
Santa’s Stopover #2 – AMERIGOS – RADISSON BLU
At Amerigos, families can enjoy a fun holiday tradition – a smashing of Piñata filled with treats, an activity perfect for children this Christmas.
Offer: Noche Buena Weekend
Description: Celebrate Christmas the Mexican way with a family-style Christmas Eve dinner and brunch
Expand your culinary taste buds as Amerigos takes you to Mexico for your Christmas dinner. Enjoy a festive family-style traditional Mexican dinner and brunch with live stations, beverages, a live band, smash the piñatas, a visit from Santa, and other activities await to delight the little ones.
Package:
Soft – AED259
Hard – AED359
Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129
Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 – 25th Dec 2022 | 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm on 24 Dec and 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm on Sunday
Amerigos at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 2000
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/amerigosyasisland
Santa’s Stopover #3 – FILINI GARDEN – RADISSON BLU
A tombola game, which is the Italian equivalent of bingo, is a fun tradition enjoyed by families during the holiday. While at Filini, get the chance to experience this authentic Italian game while enjoying a hearty Italian feast.
Offer: Santa’s Secret Weekend
Description: Enjoy Authentic Italian home cooking for the holidays!
It’s Santa’s best-kept secret – a homestyle Italian supper just like Mama used to make with signature Filini Garden beverages. Feel the holiday spirit as you jolly the night away with a solo singer and DJ.
Package:
Soft – AED259
Hard – AED359
Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129
Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden
Offer: Garden Brunch Christmas Edition
Description: A Supersized holiday brunch brought to you by Filini Garden and Assymetri!
Truly a feast of epic proportions, you will be spoiled for choice with the variety of selections at this buffet, which includes live carving stations and special beverage stalls. A slew of fun children activities also await with a magician, face painting and a special guest… did someone say “Santa” bearing gifts!
Package:
Soft – AED259
Hard – AED359
Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129
Date & Time: 25 Dec 2022 | 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden
Offer: Naughty Elf invites you!
Description: A holiday after-party with delectable beverages.
Feel the holiday beat with lively sets from a DJ and Filini Garden’s signature beverages at this yuletide after-party.
Package:
AED159
Date & Time: 25 Dec 2022 | 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm (04:30 pm – 7:30 pm)
Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden
Santa’s Stopover #4 – STILLS – CROWNE PLAZA
The spirit of Christmas is filing the air at Stills as a British caroling group is set to perform popular Christmas carols. The holidays will also be merrier with free fortune crackers with every meal.
Offer: The Great Santa “Christmas Weekend Daydream Brunch”
Description: Enjoy Still’s Signature Brunch with a Holiday Twist
Enjoy Still’s delicious brunch with a holiday twist – delectable eats and live entertainment by International PLayboyz Band, plus carol singing, brunch party games, face painting, a bouncy castle and surprise gifts from Santa and a special performance by elves to delight kids and kids-at-heart. Book your table and get a chance to win entry to the New Year Party at Stills!
Package:
Soft – AED229
Hard – AED329
Kids til 10 years – Free
Kids 10 – 12 years – AED89
Brunch After Party with unlimited house pours – AED149
Date & Time: 24 Dec – 25 Dec 2022 | 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm – Brunch, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm – After Party
Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland
Offer: Christmas Karaoke and Disco Night with DJ Shahara
Description: Sing your heart out for the holidays at Stills Christmas Karaoke and Disco Night with DJ Shahara
Fill the air with holiday cheer and get your golden voice ready as Stills’ celebrates the holiday with a fun Christmas Karaoke and Disco Night with DJ Shahara. Double the fun on Christmas eve with karaoke clubbed with delicious eats and buzzing beats by DJ Shahara.
Package:
2 hours unlimited house beverages (8pm-10 pm) – AED99
3 hours evening brunch with unlimited barbecue, salads, canapes and desserts (8pm – 11pm) – AED99
Kids under 6 years – Free
Kids 6- 12 years – AED50
Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland
Santa’s Stopover #5 – BAROUK – CROWNE PLAZA
At Barouk, the Levantian vibe can be had with their Dabke entertainment, feel free to jump in and dance along.
Offer: Lebanese Christmas Brunch
Description: Get a taste of Lebanon this Yuletide Season with Barouk’s Lebanese Christmas Brunch
Take your taste buds on a culinary journey on Christmas Day! Savor a delectable set menu with Turkey and Ouzi carving, accompanied by an Arabic singer and keyboard player.
Package:
Special set menu with soft – AED200
Special set menu with premium beverages – AED300
Kids 6 – 2 years old – AED80
Date & Time: 25 Dec 2022 | 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Barouk at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3064
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/baroukyasisland/
Offer: Lebanese Christmas Brunch (Orthodox Christmas)
Description: Celebrate Orthodox Christmas with Lebanese flavours at Barouk
The holiday celebrations continue as Barouk celebrates Orthodox Christmas day with its Lebanese Christmas brunch. Enjoy a delectable set menu bursting with Lebanese flavours, with traditional entertainment from an Arabic singer for an authentic Arabic dining experience.
Package:
Special set menu with soft – AED200
Special set menu with premium beverages – AED300
Kids 6 – 2 years old – AED80
Date & Time: 7 Jan 2023 | 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Barouk at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3064
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/baroukyasisland/
Santa’s Stopover #6 – RANGOLI – YAS ISLAND ROTANA
Enjoy an English Christmas Special with an Indian twist at Rangoli. Malai Turkey Tikka, Turkey Roghan Josh and other authentic dishes have been masterfully flavoured for all curry lovers.
Offer: Taste of Christmas
Description: Enjoy regional Christmas delicacies with an Indian twist at Rangoli’s
Looking for something a bit more colorful and exotic for your Christmas eve celebration? Rangoli’s A Taste of Christmas offers more than just a taste of flavourful Indian cuisine, with an all you can eat menu that offers a wide variety of regional Christmas delicacies with an Indian twist.
Package:
Inclusive of soft drinks – AED189
Unlimited selected house beverages – AED289
Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 6pm to 10pm
Rangoli at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 54 709 1444
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/rangoli_yasisland/
Santa’s Stopover #7 – BLUE GRILL – YAS ISLAND ROTANA
Level up your steak experience this yuletide season as mouthwatering meats from South America is on the holiday table at Blue Grill.
Offer: Christmas Eve
Description: Satiate your Steak Cravings with a 3-course Christmas Eve dinner at Blue Grill
Surf or turf? No need to choose because Blue Grill offers both. This premium steakhouse is the place to enjoy premium cuts of USA, Australian, South African and New Zealand beef, all chargrilled according to your personal preference – but if you are not a meat eater, our selection of fresh seafood will whet your appetite at this superb signature restaurant. Enjoy a delicious 3-course set menu at Blue Grill this Christmas Eve
Package:
Set Menu – AED260
Set Menu including selected alcoholic beverages – AED340
Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 6pm to 10 pm
Blue Grill at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 4155
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/bluegrill_yasisland
New Year’s Eve at Yas Plaza Hotels Will be One to Remember
Once Santa and all the reindeers have returned back to the North Pole. Yas Plaza Hotels will be geared up to drop the ball, to welcome in the new year. Get your sparklers and party gear ready! The award winning venues at Yas Plaza Hotels will be dinning up more than just a feast for all to enjoy.
BELGIAN CAFÉ – RADISSON BLU
Offer: Its Country Style
Description: A New Year’s Eve Party to see the old year off in style!
Say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 with a delicious 4 course menu and house beverages, accompanied by popping beats from a live band and DJ performances.
Package:
Soft – AED299
Hard – AED399
Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED159
Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 12:00 am – the party continues until 3:00 am with a la carte beverages
Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 2000
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/bbcyasisland
AMERIGOS – RADISSON BLU
Offer: Año Nuevo Estilo Mariachi
Description: Welcome 2023 with a lively New Year’s Eve party
A stylish New Year’s Eve party that will have everyone dancing to the beat of the Mariachi band! Live food and beverage stations with DJ sets and pop-up dancers await the party-goers.
Package:
Soft – AED299
Hard – AED399
Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129
Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 12:00 am
Amerigos at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 2000
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/amerigosyasisland
FILINI GARDEN – RADISSON BLU
Offer: La Fiesta E Venetiano
Description: A Venetian themed New Year’s Eve Party to celebrate the New Year in the most colorful way!
Filini Garden is bringing you to Venice in a transportive New Year’s Eve party full of vibrant tastes and color. Enjoy a hearty Italian supper and sips accompanied by a live duo DJ set.
Package:
Soft – AED299
Hard – AED399
Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129
Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:30 pm – 12:30 am
Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden
STILLS – CROWNE PLAZA
Offer: The Glitterati 2022 @ Stills New Year’s Eve Celebration
Description: Music, Games, Face Painting and Fun to light up Stills’ New Year’s Eve Celebration Glitterati
Dance the night away in a truly magical New Year’s Eve celebration at Stills – sparkle and join the Glitterati. Beats by DJ Shahara, Skater Singer Claudia, fun games and prizes, including surprise gifts for the best-dressed couple, this celebration of house and commercial music, dancing, family, and fun is a beautiful way to welcome the new year.
Package:
Entry with unlimited house beverages from 8pm-12 am) – AED299
With a Special New Year A La Carte Menu and Sharing Platters Menu
Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 2:00 am
Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland
Offer: New Year Resolution Daydream Brunch
Description: Enjoy the best of Stills to kickstart the new year at their New Year Resolution Daydream Brunch
Kickstart the first day of 2023 in the best way with a grand display of the best offerings of Stills. Whether it’s their breakfast favorites that are your jam, their pastries made from scratch or that mouth-watering grilled beef brisket, Stills’ New Year Resolution Daydream Brunch will definitely have you making at least one resolution – to come back for more!
Package:
Soft – AED189
Hard – AED 289
Bubbly – AED349
Kids 6 – 12 years – AED79
Date & Time: 7 Jan 2023 | 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm with live entertainment from International Playboyz Band
Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3066
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland
BAROUK – CROWNE PLAZA
Offer: Arabian Nights at Barouk
Description: Cheer on the New Year with uniquely Middle Eastern flavours at Barouk
Toast the old and say cheers to the new with the spectacular flavours of the Middle East at Arabian Nights at Barouk. Enjoy a delicious Lebanese set menu and delightful beverages, accompanied by luxury shisha from 5 pm to 10 pm. For the night owls, dance the night way to the tunes of celebrity singer Ziad Murad and his band with a traditional Lebanese menu with Ouzi and Mashawi as you count down to the New Year.
Package:
5 PM to 10 PM
Per person inclusive of Lebanese set menu – AED170
Per person inclusive of house beverages – AED270 (a la carte also available)
Luxury shisha available as a separate order
11 PM to 3:30 AM
Per person inclusive of soft beverages – AED450
Per person inclusive of selected house beverages – AED550
Luxury shisha available on order, Kids Playroom with kids’ activity available
Date & Time: 31st Dec 2022 | 5 pm onwards
Barouk at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 3064
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/baroukyasisland/
CHOICES & RANGOLI – YAS ISLAND ROTANA
Offer: A Picturesque Night Under the Stars
Celebrate a unique offering complemented with delectable international cuisine and outdoor BBQ.
Package:
Feast and get serenaded with our guest entertainer making your dinner celebration one-of-a-kind starting from AED349
Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 7pm to 1am
Choices & Rangoli at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 4155
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/ybar_yasislandrotana
Y BAR – YAS ISLAND ROTANA
Offer: Bid Farewell to 2022 New Year’s Eve Celebration
Get ready to bid farewell to 2022 with an upbeat flow of music from our DJ from 9:00pm to 2:00am on 31st December
Package:
Table of 4 – AED999 for 3 hours
Inclusive of free flow of selected beverages and bar snacks
Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 12:30pm to 3:00am
Y Bar at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 4000
SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/ybar_yasislandrotana
ASSYMETRI – RADISSON BLU
Offer: Gatsby Gala by the Poolside
Hotel in-house guests along with residents will celebrate this new year’s eve in style in a Gatsby themed gala, live stations, carvings, BBQ and more packed with 4 hours of unlimited house beverages and a sparkling welcome
Package:
Soft – AED299
Hard – AED399
Kids 6 – 12 years – AED129
Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8pm to 12am with live band, DJ, engagement artists and live fireworks across the mangrove at 12am
Assymetri at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
For booking: +971 2 656 2000
The post Santa’s Coming To Yas Plaza Hotels With Tons And Tons Of Celebration Cheer And Prizes first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.
