santa’s-coming-to-yas-plaza-hotels-with-tons-and-tons-of-celebration-cheer-and-prizes

#YasItsChristmas time has finally arrived! Tis the season to indulge in festive feasts with your friends & family – and this year, Yas Plaza Hotels is presenting holiday celebrations from around the world to thrill every palate. Inspired by Christmas traditions from destinations around the globe, the holiday table across the award-winning signature restaurants has been set to create unique and memorable meals – from traditional yuletide dishes to merry culinary experiences!

Santa and all his elves will be stopping over at all the grand and fabulous award-winning venues that Yas Plaza Hotels has, delivering all their cheer and celebrations that Christmas has to offer.

Santa’s Stopover #1 – BELGIAN CAFÉ – RADISSON BLU

Gather around for memorable holiday meals at Belgian Café, featuring a delectable Belgium feast of tender beef stew, croquettes, and a scrumptious chocolate log cake.

Offer: Spirit of Christmas

Description: Toast the holiday season with a Christmas feast and holiday entertainment!

Celebrate Christmas with a 3-course curated menu with wine and beverages, accompanied by touching holiday melodies from a live singer.

Package:

Soft – AED259

Hard – AED359

Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129

Date & Time: 24 Dec – 25 Dec 2022 | 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 2000

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/bbcyasisland/

Santa’s Stopover #2 – AMERIGOS – RADISSON BLU

At Amerigos, families can enjoy a fun holiday tradition – a smashing of Piñata filled with treats, an activity perfect for children this Christmas.

Offer: Noche Buena Weekend

Description: Celebrate Christmas the Mexican way with a family-style Christmas Eve dinner and brunch

Expand your culinary taste buds as Amerigos takes you to Mexico for your Christmas dinner. Enjoy a festive family-style traditional Mexican dinner and brunch with live stations, beverages, a live band, smash the piñatas, a visit from Santa, and other activities await to delight the little ones.

Package:

Soft – AED259

Hard – AED359

Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129

Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 – 25th Dec 2022 | 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm on 24 Dec and 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm on Sunday

Amerigos at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 2000

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/amerigosyasisland

Santa’s Stopover #3 – FILINI GARDEN – RADISSON BLU

A tombola game, which is the Italian equivalent of bingo, is a fun tradition enjoyed by families during the holiday. While at Filini, get the chance to experience this authentic Italian game while enjoying a hearty Italian feast.

Offer: Santa’s Secret Weekend

Description: Enjoy Authentic Italian home cooking for the holidays!

It’s Santa’s best-kept secret – a homestyle Italian supper just like Mama used to make with signature Filini Garden beverages. Feel the holiday spirit as you jolly the night away with a solo singer and DJ.

Package:

Soft – AED259

Hard – AED359

Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129

Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden

Offer: Garden Brunch Christmas Edition

Description: A Supersized holiday brunch brought to you by Filini Garden and Assymetri!

Truly a feast of epic proportions, you will be spoiled for choice with the variety of selections at this buffet, which includes live carving stations and special beverage stalls. A slew of fun children activities also await with a magician, face painting and a special guest… did someone say “Santa” bearing gifts!

Package:

Soft – AED259

Hard – AED359

Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129

Date & Time: 25 Dec 2022 | 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden

Offer: Naughty Elf invites you!

Description: A holiday after-party with delectable beverages.

Feel the holiday beat with lively sets from a DJ and Filini Garden’s signature beverages at this yuletide after-party.

Package:

AED159

Date & Time: 25 Dec 2022 | 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm (04:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden

Santa’s Stopover #4 – STILLS – CROWNE PLAZA

The spirit of Christmas is filing the air at Stills as a British caroling group is set to perform popular Christmas carols. The holidays will also be merrier with free fortune crackers with every meal.

Offer: The Great Santa “Christmas Weekend Daydream Brunch”

Description: Enjoy Still’s Signature Brunch with a Holiday Twist

Enjoy Still’s delicious brunch with a holiday twist – delectable eats and live entertainment by International PLayboyz Band, plus carol singing, brunch party games, face painting, a bouncy castle and surprise gifts from Santa and a special performance by elves to delight kids and kids-at-heart. Book your table and get a chance to win entry to the New Year Party at Stills!

Package:

Soft – AED229

Hard – AED329

Kids til 10 years – Free

Kids 10 – 12 years – AED89

Brunch After Party with unlimited house pours – AED149

Date & Time: 24 Dec – 25 Dec 2022 | 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm – Brunch, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm – After Party

Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland

Offer: Christmas Karaoke and Disco Night with DJ Shahara

Description: Sing your heart out for the holidays at Stills Christmas Karaoke and Disco Night with DJ Shahara

Fill the air with holiday cheer and get your golden voice ready as Stills’ celebrates the holiday with a fun Christmas Karaoke and Disco Night with DJ Shahara. Double the fun on Christmas eve with karaoke clubbed with delicious eats and buzzing beats by DJ Shahara.

Package:

2 hours unlimited house beverages (8pm-10 pm) – AED99

3 hours evening brunch with unlimited barbecue, salads, canapes and desserts (8pm – 11pm) – AED99

Kids under 6 years – Free

Kids 6- 12 years – AED50

Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland

Santa’s Stopover #5 – BAROUK – CROWNE PLAZA

At Barouk, the Levantian vibe can be had with their Dabke entertainment, feel free to jump in and dance along.

Offer: Lebanese Christmas Brunch

Description: Get a taste of Lebanon this Yuletide Season with Barouk’s Lebanese Christmas Brunch

Take your taste buds on a culinary journey on Christmas Day! Savor a delectable set menu with Turkey and Ouzi carving, accompanied by an Arabic singer and keyboard player.

Package:

Special set menu with soft – AED200

Special set menu with premium beverages – AED300

Kids 6 – 2 years old – AED80

Date & Time: 25 Dec 2022 | 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Barouk at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3064

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/baroukyasisland/

Offer: Lebanese Christmas Brunch (Orthodox Christmas)

Description: Celebrate Orthodox Christmas with Lebanese flavours at Barouk

The holiday celebrations continue as Barouk celebrates Orthodox Christmas day with its Lebanese Christmas brunch. Enjoy a delectable set menu bursting with Lebanese flavours, with traditional entertainment from an Arabic singer for an authentic Arabic dining experience.

Package:

Special set menu with soft – AED200

Special set menu with premium beverages – AED300

Kids 6 – 2 years old – AED80

Date & Time: 7 Jan 2023 | 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Barouk at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3064

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/baroukyasisland/

Santa’s Stopover #6 – RANGOLI – YAS ISLAND ROTANA

Enjoy an English Christmas Special with an Indian twist at Rangoli. Malai Turkey Tikka, Turkey Roghan Josh and other authentic dishes have been masterfully flavoured for all curry lovers.

Offer: Taste of Christmas

Description: Enjoy regional Christmas delicacies with an Indian twist at Rangoli’s

Looking for something a bit more colorful and exotic for your Christmas eve celebration? Rangoli’s A Taste of Christmas offers more than just a taste of flavourful Indian cuisine, with an all you can eat menu that offers a wide variety of regional Christmas delicacies with an Indian twist.

Package:

Inclusive of soft drinks – AED189

Unlimited selected house beverages – AED289

Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 6pm to 10pm

Rangoli at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 54 709 1444

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/rangoli_yasisland/

Santa’s Stopover #7 – BLUE GRILL – YAS ISLAND ROTANA

Level up your steak experience this yuletide season as mouthwatering meats from South America is on the holiday table at Blue Grill.

Offer: Christmas Eve

Description: Satiate your Steak Cravings with a 3-course Christmas Eve dinner at Blue Grill

Surf or turf? No need to choose because Blue Grill offers both. This premium steakhouse is the place to enjoy premium cuts of USA, Australian, South African and New Zealand beef, all chargrilled according to your personal preference – but if you are not a meat eater, our selection of fresh seafood will whet your appetite at this superb signature restaurant. Enjoy a delicious 3-course set menu at Blue Grill this Christmas Eve

Package:

Set Menu – AED260

Set Menu including selected alcoholic beverages – AED340

Date & Time: 24 Dec 2022 | 6pm to 10 pm

Blue Grill at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 4155

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/bluegrill_yasisland

New Year’s Eve at Yas Plaza Hotels Will be One to Remember

Once Santa and all the reindeers have returned back to the North Pole. Yas Plaza Hotels will be geared up to drop the ball, to welcome in the new year. Get your sparklers and party gear ready! The award winning venues at Yas Plaza Hotels will be dinning up more than just a feast for all to enjoy.

BELGIAN CAFÉ – RADISSON BLU

Offer: Its Country Style

Description: A New Year’s Eve Party to see the old year off in style!

Say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 with a delicious 4 course menu and house beverages, accompanied by popping beats from a live band and DJ performances.

Package:

Soft – AED299

Hard – AED399

Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED159

Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 12:00 am – the party continues until 3:00 am with a la carte beverages

Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 2000

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/bbcyasisland

AMERIGOS – RADISSON BLU

Offer: Año Nuevo Estilo Mariachi

Description: Welcome 2023 with a lively New Year’s Eve party

A stylish New Year’s Eve party that will have everyone dancing to the beat of the Mariachi band! Live food and beverage stations with DJ sets and pop-up dancers await the party-goers.

Package:

Soft – AED299

Hard – AED399

Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129

Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 12:00 am

Amerigos at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 2000

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/amerigosyasisland

FILINI GARDEN – RADISSON BLU

Offer: La Fiesta E Venetiano

Description: A Venetian themed New Year’s Eve Party to celebrate the New Year in the most colorful way!

Filini Garden is bringing you to Venice in a transportive New Year’s Eve party full of vibrant tastes and color. Enjoy a hearty Italian supper and sips accompanied by a live duo DJ set.

Package:

Soft – AED299

Hard – AED399

Kids 6 yrs. and above – AED129

Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:30 pm – 12:30 am

Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/filinigarden

STILLS – CROWNE PLAZA

Offer: The Glitterati 2022 @ Stills New Year’s Eve Celebration

Description: Music, Games, Face Painting and Fun to light up Stills’ New Year’s Eve Celebration Glitterati

Dance the night away in a truly magical New Year’s Eve celebration at Stills – sparkle and join the Glitterati. Beats by DJ Shahara, Skater Singer Claudia, fun games and prizes, including surprise gifts for the best-dressed couple, this celebration of house and commercial music, dancing, family, and fun is a beautiful way to welcome the new year.

Package:

Entry with unlimited house beverages from 8pm-12 am) – AED299

With a Special New Year A La Carte Menu and Sharing Platters Menu

Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8:00 pm – 2:00 am

Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland

Offer: New Year Resolution Daydream Brunch

Description: Enjoy the best of Stills to kickstart the new year at their New Year Resolution Daydream Brunch

Kickstart the first day of 2023 in the best way with a grand display of the best offerings of Stills. Whether it’s their breakfast favorites that are your jam, their pastries made from scratch or that mouth-watering grilled beef brisket, Stills’ New Year Resolution Daydream Brunch will definitely have you making at least one resolution – to come back for more!

Package:

Soft – AED189

Hard – AED 289

Bubbly – AED349

Kids 6 – 12 years – AED79

Date & Time: 7 Jan 2023 | 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm with live entertainment from International Playboyz Band

Stills at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3066

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/stillsyasisland

BAROUK – CROWNE PLAZA

Offer: Arabian Nights at Barouk

Description: Cheer on the New Year with uniquely Middle Eastern flavours at Barouk

Toast the old and say cheers to the new with the spectacular flavours of the Middle East at Arabian Nights at Barouk. Enjoy a delicious Lebanese set menu and delightful beverages, accompanied by luxury shisha from 5 pm to 10 pm. For the night owls, dance the night way to the tunes of celebrity singer Ziad Murad and his band with a traditional Lebanese menu with Ouzi and Mashawi as you count down to the New Year.

Package:

5 PM to 10 PM

Per person inclusive of Lebanese set menu – AED170

Per person inclusive of house beverages – AED270 (a la carte also available)

Luxury shisha available as a separate order

11 PM to 3:30 AM

Per person inclusive of soft beverages – AED450

Per person inclusive of selected house beverages – AED550

Luxury shisha available on order, Kids Playroom with kids’ activity available

Date & Time: 31st Dec 2022 | 5 pm onwards

Barouk at Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 3064

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/baroukyasisland/

CHOICES & RANGOLI – YAS ISLAND ROTANA

Offer: A Picturesque Night Under the Stars

Celebrate a unique offering complemented with delectable international cuisine and outdoor BBQ.

Package:

Feast and get serenaded with our guest entertainer making your dinner celebration one-of-a-kind starting from AED349

Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 7pm to 1am

Choices & Rangoli at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 4155

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/ybar_yasislandrotana

Y BAR – YAS ISLAND ROTANA

Offer: Bid Farewell to 2022 New Year’s Eve Celebration

Get ready to bid farewell to 2022 with an upbeat flow of music from our DJ from 9:00pm to 2:00am on 31st December

Package:

Table of 4 – AED999 for 3 hours

Inclusive of free flow of selected beverages and bar snacks

Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 12:30pm to 3:00am

Y Bar at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 4000

SM Handle: https://www.instagram.com/ybar_yasislandrotana

ASSYMETRI – RADISSON BLU

Offer: Gatsby Gala by the Poolside

Hotel in-house guests along with residents will celebrate this new year’s eve in style in a Gatsby themed gala, live stations, carvings, BBQ and more packed with 4 hours of unlimited house beverages and a sparkling welcome

Package:

Soft – AED299

Hard – AED399

Kids 6 – 12 years – AED129

Date & Time: 31 Dec 2022 | 8pm to 12am with live band, DJ, engagement artists and live fireworks across the mangrove at 12am

Assymetri at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

For booking: +971 2 656 2000

Vito Califano