Santee YMCA to prohibit public nudity after transgender scandal

by Vito Califano
11 Febbraio 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA in Santee announced it will be limiting nudity within its facility after an incident involving a transgender individual caused major community backlash.

Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Santee YMCA after a female minor spoke out about walking into the women’s locker room to find a transgender individual changing. The scandal made national television.

Below are the statements of the YMCA in Santee in response to the scandal.

Vito Califano

