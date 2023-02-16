Santos accused of covering up killing dolphins in an oil spill

by valipomponi
16 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
santos-accused-of-covering-up-killing-dolphins-in-an-oil-spill


The oil and gas giant has been accused of covering up details of an oil spill off the WA coast where at least three dolphins were found dead.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Santos accused of covering up killing dolphins in an oil spill

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: