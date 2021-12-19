sarah-jayne-dunn-speaks-about-onlyfans

Taking control: Sarah Jayne Dunn’s choice to join OnlyFans

Sarah Jayne Dunn decided to join OnlyFans so that she could find freedom as a content creator. She wanted to move some of her content from her other social media accounts to OnlyFans, which provides extra exclusivity, and to “take control of my content” and image rights. In addition to this, she acknowledges that OnlyFans is an inclusive platform for all creators from a wide variety of genres.

When questioned by BBC’s Emma Barnett, Sarah responded by debunking the myths and chatted about her motivations to join the platform.

Emma: With regards to OnlyFans, what are you sharing now? Can you describe what you’re trying to put out?

Sarah: “Yeah, I can describe it, it’s exactly the same type of content I was previously putting onto my Instagram account and my Twitter, a public forum, and all I’ve simply done is move the more provocative lingerie and bikini shoots that I’ve done all my life onto a subscription site. I get tonnes of support from women when I do put images up because people are motivated, people are inspired, I train hard, I’m really into my fitness, I’m into healthy eating, I’m into women supporting women…”

Emma: But that’s not what OnlyFans is going to be about, is it? Because that’s for people to look at you in a different way.