saturday-market-al-ain-oasis:-a-family-friendly-destination-for-food,-activities,-shopping,-and-entertainment

Following on from the successful opening of The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis,

The Department of Culture & Tourism (DCT) is excited to share the range of vendors that are involved through-out the nine-week market.

The market is a place to discover, shop & support local markers, offering every-thing from fashion, homeware and jewellery to organic food picks. Food concepts have been carefully curated to complement the colourful souk-style vibe.

One of the market’s highlights is the Yi Fang Taiwanese Tea which specialise in serving delicious bubble tea. Along with that 85 Speciality Coffee are offering premium specialty coffee, while Delighted Bakery are providing a wide variety of sweet treats to complement the hot beverages. In addition to that, Lamaz Coffee are serving both crepes and coffee, and Cookies Break are offering a variety of freshly baked cookies. Cupital Café and Golden Tray are providing bakery goodies and flowers. House Of Pops, Ash Speciality Coffee, Charms & Crocs, Nunchi, Huzzle Buzzle, and Tayabat Zamaan are also joining the market.

The market is featuring a diverse selection of vendors offering everything from bubble tea and specialty coffee beans, to baked goods, cookies, crepes, and flowers.

Limited-time special vendors including Canim Store are stocking some beautiful Turkish towels, R&A Handicraft are selling UAE souvenirs, whereas Saante’ and My Korean Products are offering a selection of beauty products. Apart from these – Trendy Charms have a wide variety of accessories. These vendors are only joining the market for three weeks, so be sure to head down and visit them while you can!

The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis is the perfect destination for families looking for a fun and enjoyable way to spend their weekends and support emerging businesses. With a wide variety of things to do, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So mark your calendars and join us on the next market day.

The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis will run every Saturday from 28 January until 25 March, welcoming visitors of all ages to explore its assortment of local products and produce and enjoy family-friendly activations.

Open from 3pm to midnight, entrance to The Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis is AED 10 for children ages 3 to 11 and AED 20 for visitors aged 12 and up. Children aged 2 and under, as well as People of Determination, enter free of charge.

.

The post Saturday Market Al Ain Oasis: A Family-Friendly Destination For Food, Activities, Shopping, And Entertainment first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano