Saturday Marks 65th Anniversary of King Mohammed V Visit to M’hamid El Ghizlane>

by Mata
25 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
saturday-marks-65th-anniversary-of-king-mohammed-v-visit-to-m’hamid-el-ghizlane>


Saturday marks the 65th anniversary of the 1958 visit by late King Mohammed V to M’hamid El Ghizlane, a town in southern Morocco.

Mata

0 comments on “Saturday Marks 65th Anniversary of King Mohammed V Visit to M’hamid El Ghizlane>

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: