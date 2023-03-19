saudi-arabia-2nd-among-g20,-4th-globally-in-digital-systems-preparedness:-itu-report





Saudi Arabia has been ranked second among the G20 members and fourth globally in the preparedness of digital systems, reports Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

This follows the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting towards digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy, according to a report released recently by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al Tamimi, Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), explained that the Saudi Vision 2030 has laid down the foundation for a strong and efficient telecommunications and information technology sector that led to the development of an ambitious strategy for digital transformation in line with global trends.

He also said that the CITC has launched several initiatives to upgrade the telecommunications and IT sector to the highest levels, including the establishment of the national academy for digital systems, as a strategic step towards attracting investments and accelerating the digital transformation endeavor.

The CITC Governor added that the Commission has enhanced the Kingdom’s competitiveness by focusing on cooperative regulation and including all stakeholders in its enterprises, indicating that the ITU report has highlighted several challenges facing regulating agencies, including primarily monitoring competence and sustainable growth.

Vittorio Ferla