saudi-arabia-and-uae-condemn-israel’s-deadly-raid-in-nablus,-call-for-de-escalation





Saudi Arabia and the UAE condemned the Israeli army’s deadly raid of the Palestinian city of Nablus, which killed at least 10 and injured more than 100 others.

Both Gulf countries called on Israel to reduce escalation and avoid taking actions which exacerbate tension and instability in the region.

Israel’s military raided the West Bank’s city of Nablus, which led to a firefight that resulted in the death of at least 10 Palestinians, two of them elderly men, 72 and 61, and one 16-year-old teenager. In addition, more than 100 were wounded, six of them in critical condition, according to the Palestinian Authority’s ministry of health.

Israeli forces fired live bullets and used tear gas and sound bombs, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry “affirmed the Kingdom’s total rejection of the severe violations of international law by the Israeli occupation forces, stressing its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the occupation, stop the escalation and Israeli aggressions, and provide the necessary protection for civilians.”

The UAE foreign ministry “stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

