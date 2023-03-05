saudi-arabia-appoints-former-asharq-al-awsat-editor-as-minister-of-media





Salman al-Dosary has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new Minister of Media in a royal decree issued by King Salman on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Dosary is a well-known figure in the Kingdom’s media industry, having been editor-in-chief of Asharq al-Awsat newspaper from 2014 to 2016.

He replaces Majid al-Qasabi, who has been acting Minster of Media since February 2020.

A separate decree issued on Sunday also appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad bin Amer al-Harbi as Deputy Chief of the General Intelligence Directorate.

Ibrahim al-Sultan was also appointed as Minister of State and a member of the Council of Ministers, and Rakan al-Tawq was made assistant to the Minister of Culture.

Abdulrahman al-Harkan, meanwhile, was made governor of the General Authority for State Real Estate, and Ismail al-Ghamdi was appointed Assistant Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

Read more:

UAE Public Prosecution warns against posting travel plans on social media

Russia blocks access to The Bell news website in media crackdown

Elon Musk calls media racist, deflects criticism of Dilbert cartoonist’s comments

valipomponi