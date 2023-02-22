saudi-arabia-enjoys-day-off-as-kingdom-celebrates-founding-day





Citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia are enjoying a day off on Wednesday to mark Founding Day as celebrations across the country are underway.

The Kingdom is celebrating its second Founding Day holiday after it was declared as an annual day off last year. The history of “Founding Day” goes back to three centuries ago when the first Saudi state was established in 1727 during the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

🎥 | Aerial footage of the #Saudi Falcons during their participation in air shows in #Jubail in honor of #FoundationDay2023 #EKHNews_EN pic.twitter.com/fWgNLPLOUk — AlEkhbariya News (@EKHNews_EN) February 22, 2023

Celebrations began across the country on Tuesday night with air show performance held at the eastern province city of Jubail. The show by Saudi Hawks stunned people with their acrobatic performances that also paid homage to the Kingdom.

In the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Armed Forces on Wednesday marked the Founding Day in a celebration that reflected on Saudi heritage and tradition, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Boulevard Riyadh City announced that it will have a series of events to mark the occasion starting from Wednesday until February 25.

🎥 | Footage Inside the plane of #Saudi Falcons during their participation in air shows #FoundationDay2023 #EKHNews_EN pic.twitter.com/dQmwrTTtta — AlEkhbariya News (@EKHNews_EN) February 22, 2023

The Saudi interior ministry will also hold a parade on Wednesday at the Diriyah historic UNESCO World Heritage Site to mark the occasion.

A musical performance based on Arabic poetry will kick off Wednesday to mark the history and glories of Saudi Arabia since it was founded until contemporary times.

Theater stars and singers will take part in the play that will run until February 27 at the conference center at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh.

One of the major events happening is the Founding Day historical parade on Friday February 24 after Isha (night) prayer (7:21 p.m.).

The march, which will take place on Riyadh’s Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Awwal Road, will tell the story of the Kingdom’s bonding, development and courage.

