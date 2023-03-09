saudi-arabia-ready-to-facilitate-dialogue-between-russia,-ukraine:-fm





Saudi Arabia is ready to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

“The Kingdom is ready to mediate to resolve the crisis in Ukraine,” Prince Faisal said during a press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Prior to the conference, the Saudi foreign minister and Lavrov discussed international developments, including the war in Ukraine, bilateral ties, and the stability of oil markets.

Both ministers voiced the importance of furthering these ties, with the Saudi diplomat noting that Saudi Arabia seeks to strengthen and develop relations with Russia on all levels.

“We [also] confirm our keenness to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in all fields,” Lavrov said during the press conference.

Regarding cooperation within OPEC+, Lavrov said that they had confirmed consistent implementation of commitments, while Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to maintain the stability of the global oil market.

Asked about the situation in Yemen, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom seeks to launch an intra-Yemeni dialogue to end the conflict.

“We seek to reach a permanent ceasefire in Yemen and then launch a political process,” he told reporters.

Commending Saudi Arabia’s efforts to resolve conflicts, particularly in Ukraine and Yemen, Lavrov blamed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal to hold dialogue with Moscow as the reason for the continuing aggression.

“We do not feel that Ukraine [has the desire] to hold serious dialogue with Russia,” Lavrov said.

