saudi-arabia-sends-more-humanitarian-aid-to-earthquake-victims-in-syria,-turkey





Ten trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from Saudi Arabia crossed the Bab al-Salama border crossing into Syria on Friday to help the victims of the recent earthquake, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided the trucks, which carried 80 tons of food and shelter materials.

The aid will be distributed to several quake-stricken areas in northern Syria, including Azaz, Afrin and Jandris, SPA reported.

On the same day, a twelfth relief plane from Saudi Arabia departed King Khalid International Airport for Gaziantep Airport in Turkey, carrying 75 tons of food baskets and shelter materials, according to the SPA report.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have ordered KSRelief to provide aid to the victims of the earthquake by operating an air bridge.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria last week, claiming the lives of over 41,000 people in both countries.

In addition to sending relief planes, Saudi Arabia has also sent rescue and aid teams to assist on the ground.

