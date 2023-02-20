saudi-arabia-signs-$48.8-mln-worth-of-projects-for-quake-struck-syria-and-turkey





Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than 183 million riyals ($48.8 million) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkey after this month’s devastating earthquakes, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.

