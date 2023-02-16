saudi-arabia-to-build-3,000-homes-as-turkey,-syria-earthquake-survivors-left-homeless





Saudi Arabia will build 3,000 temporary buildings to help those affected by the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month, the General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah said.

Hundreds of thousands of people are now homeless as a result of the 7.8-magnitude quake that struck both countries.

KSRelief has sent thousands of tents, but people will need to have adequate shelter in the coming months as governments rebuild the destruction, according to al-Rabeeah.

“Tens of thousands of people need shelters, and the priorities of the Saudi team are to carry out a rescue operation of those trapped under the rubble and to provide the necessary support such as medicine, food, and urgent healthcare,” he said in an interview with al-Ekhbariyah TV on Tuesday.























“KSRelief was able to provide temporary tents for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria and it will construct 3,000 temporary buildings for these people,” he added.

Under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia sent teams from KSRelief and the Saudi Red Crescent to provide aid to victims on the ground.

The Kingdom has also donated millions to both countries and continues to accept donations from citizens and residents through its “Sahem” program – all of which come under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries that reached the quake-hit regions immediately after the occurrence of the disaster. It is communicating with the Syrian Red Crescent to set priorities and provide support in Aleppo,” the KSRelief secretary general said.

