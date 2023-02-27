saudi-arabia’s-amaala:-red-sea-global,-clinique-la-prairie-to-open-high-end-resort





Red Sea Global (RSG) and Clinique La Prairie announced on Monday a new partnership to develop a high-end health resort entirely powered by renewable energy in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coastline of Amaala.

The 36,115 sqm Clinique La Prairie Health Resort will offer 13 villas, as well as 52 rooms and suites.

As the leading longevity clinic and wellness brand, Clinique La Prairie’s resort in the Kingdom will designate four areas of its property to each one of its pillars: medical care, nutrition, movement, and wellbeing.

“Clinique La Prairie’s world-renowned facilities and health and wellness experiences, set against Saudi Arabia’s extraordinary natural landscapes, will take our visitors on transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea,” said John Pagano, Group CEO of RSG.

“The resort’s subtle beauty – a product of Islamic architecture and modern craftmanship – will deliver a serene place in which to unwind, meditate and rejuvenate.”

“At Amaala, we are creating the most important Health and Longevity-focused resort ever developed. We’re delighted to be building our very first full-scale destination in such an extraordinary setting and to help bring Red Sea Global’s vision of regenerative, ultra-luxury tourism to life,” Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, said.

Each section in the resort will host a vast array of activities and facilities, including all the latest technologies developed over 90 years by Clinique La Prairie allowing guests to live a longer, healthier, and fuller life.

The resort also features a diagnostics lab, museum, beach club, workshop and training rooms, private dining space, and even a cooking school.

Clinique La Prairie offers a unique approach to wellbeing with a combination of leading preventative medicine, genetics, and epigenetics as well as bespoke lifestyle and nutrition plans.

Medical specialists and holistic experts will provide guests with highly personalized revitalizing, immune-boosting and transformative itineraries over one week or longer stays, to embrace health and life to its fullest potential.

The experts can remedy a wide range of conditions, including fatigue, anxiety, digestive disorders, insomnia, diabetes, using cutting-edge science and ancient healing practices.

The medical pillar in the resort will include advanced diagnostics lab and radiology, physiotherapy, neuroscience, dermatology, aesthetics, and dentistry.

In the wellbeing area, the destination will provide cryochamber, hyperbaric suites, IV infusion and a series of next-generation therapies – all of which contribute to Amaala’s position as a distinctive wellness destination.

Phase one of the Amaala development project is well underway and expects to welcome its first guests in 2024.

Upon completion, Amaala will be home to more than 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels, and approximately 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

