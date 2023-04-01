saudi-arabia’s-crown-prince-calls-newly-appointed-uae-leaders





Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held phone conversations with the newly appointed United Arab Emirates’ leaders, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

“The Crown Prince voiced hope these [appointments] will [further] strengthen the UAE’s prosperity and contribute to achieving the Emirati people’s aspirations,” SPA reported.

The Crown Prince called Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, who were appointed as deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was appointed as the country’s vice president, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who was appointed as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

During the phone calls, the leaders also highlighted the depth of the brotherly ties between the two countries, SPA added.

The newly-appointed leaders voiced their appreciation to the Crown Prince for his sincere feelings toward the UAE’s leadership and people, and wished continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom, state news agency WAM reported.

The calls came after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince on Thursday congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the high-level appointments made on Wednesday.

In separate cables sent to the UAE president, both King Salman and the Crown Prince extended their best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed and to the Emirati people.

