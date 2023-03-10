saudi-arabia’s-fm-prince-faisal-meets-french-counterpart-in-paris





Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Paris on Friday.

The diplomats reviewed relations and ways to further develop ties, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

They reportedly discussed ways to collaborate on ensuring peace and security internationally.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Colonna in Riyadh last month where they discussed ongoing regional and global developments. Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the meeting.

Saudi Arabia and France have had long-lasting ties that date back to 1926, when the European country first sent a consul in charge of French affairs to Riyadh. France then established a diplomatic mission in Jeddah in 1932.

The Kingdom is considered a close ally to France that plays a key role in maintaining regional security, peace, and stability – with strong economic, military, and political coordination exhibited between the two countries that has spanned decades.

